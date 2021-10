The Social Democratic Party (PSD) could return to power if it mounted a parliamentary majority, party chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday.

Asked at the party's headquarters if it is out of the question for PSD to return to power, Ciolacu replied: "If we mount a majority, we will return to power."

However, he ruled out the possibility of PSD endorsing a National Liberal Party (PNL) minority government not led by Florin Citu, Agerpres informs.