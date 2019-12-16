PSD files constitutional challenge with CCR on bills for which the Gov't assumed responsibility

PSD (Social Democratic Party) on Monday filed a challenge with the Constitutional Court related to the bill concerning the entrance exam to the National Institute of Magistracy (INM) for which the Orban Government assumed responsibility in Parliament.

Government assuming responsibility for the adoption of the Law regarding the measures to be applied, as of 2020, to the entrance exams to the National Institute of Magistracy, the professional training of judges and prosecutors, the graduation exam at the National Institute of Magistracy, the internship and the capacity evaluation of trainee judges, prosecutors breaks the provisions of articles 114, 2 paragraph 1 and 61 paragraph 1 of the Constitution, claims the said challenge.PSD also filed a constitutional challenge with the Constitutional Court on Monday related to the bill concerning the modification and supplementing of some normative acts in the passenger transportation field, for which the Government assumed responsibility.The challenge shows that the draft approving Government Emergency Ordinance No. 51/2019, which refers to the same field of activity, is currently being debated by the specialized committees of the Deputies' Chamber. This draft aims to remove passenger transportation on the county road lines from the area of public services and make it a commercial service instead, based on the Government Ordinance No. 27/2011 regarding road transportation