Rail passenger traffic with Ukraine resumes after 17 years at Valea Viseului

The resumption of the rail passenger traffic with Ukraine through the Valea Viseului border crossing point on Wednesday, after a 17-year interruption, will contribute to the strengthening of international trade and the economic development of the Maramures County, stated the president of the Maramures County Council (CJ), Ionel Bogdan, in a post on his Facebook page.

According to the him, the reopening of the rail traffic between the two countries on this route comes after he approached the topic with the Romanian ambassador to Ukraine, Alexandru Victor Micula, on the occasion of the reopening of the rail traffic at Campulung la Tisa.

The first passenger train on the Romania-Ukraine route through the Valea Viseului border crossing point will take place on Wednesday. Passenger trains will operate round trips daily through this point, each Ukrainian train having 182 seats available. The daily schedule will be as follows: at 7.45 am the train enters the country, stops at the Valea Viseului Station, and at 11.45 am it leaves the station again and exits Romania; the train enters Romania at 3.45 pm, stops at the Valea Viseului Station, and at 6.15 pm it leaves the station and exits Romania, told Agerpres.

The passenger transport on a broad-gauge railway line built in the 1950s will be operated by Ukrainian Railways trains.

Also, Ukraine operates rail transport of goods through Halmeu border crossing point, the Satu Mare county.