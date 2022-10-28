Real average wage expected to drop 2 percent amid soaring inflation

The average gross wage is expected to increase by 10.6 percent this year to 6,120 RON, but amid soaring inflation, the real wage will probably drop by about 2 percent, shows the autumn version of the 2022 - 2026 medium-term forecast report published by the National Strategy and Forecast Commission (CNSP).

"As a result of the set of support measures for both the public and private sector employees, the net average wage will increase by 11.3 percent. However, against the background of this year's accentuated inflation, the real wage gain is estimated to decrease by around 2.0 percent," the CNSP said.

Over the period 2023 - 2026, the average gross wage is expected to increase by an average annual rate of 9.1 percent, while the purchasing power will pick up by an average 3.9 percent, in accordance with the economic and social context, Agerpres informs.

According to the CNSP, the average gross monthly wage in 2023 will be 6,789 RON; the "net" income will increase by 11.4 percent, but due to inflation the real increase will be of just 1.7 percent. In 2024, the average gross wage is estimated at 7,484 RON per month, while the net average monthly wage will reach 4,686 RON - up 10.6 percent in absolute terms, but just 4.7 percent up in real terms.