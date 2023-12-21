Romania and Azerbaijan to collaborate in veterinary and food safety field

The National Veterinary Sanitary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA) finalized the negotiations for the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding regarding cooperation in the veterinary and food safety field with the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, ANSVSA informs in a release.

The Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of food safety between the two institutions aims to strengthen bilateral relations and intensify cooperation. Through this agreement, ANSVSA and the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan undertake to support mutual trade in food products, guarantee food safety throughout the food chain and facilitate the exchange of information and experience, agerpres reports.

Also, ANSVSA and the similar institution in the Republic of Azerbaijan will cooperate in the verification of operators in the food sector, will carry out the expertise of food products according to the level of risk and will collaborate in establishing standards and regulations for transports subject to veterinary sanitary control.

Regarding the veterinary field, the two institutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the promotion of relations in the veterinary field, with an emphasis on preventing the occurrence and spread of infectious diseases in animals. ANSVSA and the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan undertake to cooperate in the exchange of information and experience in order to improve measures to prevent the spread of diseases and to mutually recognize the models of veterinary certificates according to the principle of equivalence.The two institutions will implement cooperation programs, according to the legal framework of the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) and will collaborate with scientific research institutes, diagnostic and analysis laboratories involved in the study and research of aspects of common interest.Both Memoranda of Understanding, concluded for three years, provide for technical implementation mechanisms, including official veterinary control, risk assessment, on-site visits and exchange of information regarding the export and import of food and livestock products.