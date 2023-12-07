Romania joins efforts to condemn Russian attempts to interfere in political processes in democratic states (Foreign Ministry)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs joins the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the effort to publicly expose and condemn the repeated attempts of the Russian Federation to interfere in the political and electoral processes in democratic states, reads a release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, Romania supported the adoption of a European Union declaration on this topic.

"Romania expresses its concern about the growing use, globally, of cyber operations in an electoral context, amplified by interference in the information space, in order to undermine democratic processes and trust in the authorities in the states that share the same values and aspirations. In this sense, we also consider the recent exposure in the Republic of Moldova of hybrid interference actions aimed at the local elections in November 2023 to be particularly relevant. We are concerned about the scale and complexity of these actions, which we consider unacceptable. Such activities contravene the norms of responsible behavior in cyberspace, agreed by all UN member states. We emphasize the importance of their full compliance, in order to maintain stability and prevent conflicts", states the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.