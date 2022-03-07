Romania, one of few EU countries where girls drop out of school more than boys

Romania is among the very few EU countries where the number of girls leaving school prematurely is higher than the number of boys, presidential adviser for Education and Research Ligia Deca told Monday the Women in Data Science conference, organized by Think Tank 360.

According to her, Romania is not doing well in terms of early school drop out, "Romania being among the very few states in the European Union where, in general, there are more girls than boys who drop out of school early. This while we have a significant number of girls who are moving forward and are fulfilled in STEM careers or in careers related to data analysis in general and the digital area. We are, thus, a country of paradox, a country that needs solutions sometimes customized at the regional level, at the city level, at the school level and only with such data, data that have sufficient specificity so that we do not lose the potential of any child, whether boy or girl, will we be able to have the necessary resilience as a society to go through the challenges ahead of us," said Ligia Deca.

On the other hand, the presidential adviser mentioned that the Romanian universities are already considering how to integrate refugee students from Ukraine.

"We have a platform that is also based on data and data analysis, studyinromania.gov.ro, which, of course, was intended for those who wanted to study in Romania in other contexts, but it is extremely useful now, because it includes all the study programs from all the Romanian universities, in international languages, and then the students can quickly find their way around and may not have a major break in their academic course," stated Ligia Deca.

The presidential adviser stressed that the authorities must quickly identify the human resources that could educate refugee children in Ukraine.