Romania's standpoint on Iranian topic: We wish to contribute to finding solutions to overcome the situation - ForMin Melescanu

Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu, referring to Romania's standpoint in relation to the recently announced decision of President Donald Trump that he withdraws the USA from the nuclear agreement with Iran, said that "we are concerned and we wish to contribute to finding solutions to overcome this situation."

"For now, the only consequence of the American decision is USA's exit from the Nuclear Agreement with the Iran and the returning to the old sanctions against this country. For all the other parties involved in this nuclear agreement and for the other states the treaty provisions are still in force, as long as these country won't also withdraw, in their turn. So, from this perspective, there aren't any problems. But obviously that we are concerned and we wish to contribute with solutions to help overcome this situation. It is normal that we try our best for a reassessment and development of the Nuclear Agreement that the five states had with Iran," Teodor Melescanu stated on Wednesday at Parliament.President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday evening the withdrawal of the United Stated from the nuclear agreement with Iran.Trump criticized the agreement concluded back in 2015 between the USA, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France and Germany - with Iran, by saying that the suspension of the sanctions in exchange for Iran giving up its nuclear programme was wrongly negotiated from the very beginning and allowed Teheran to continue its arming programme with rockets capable of transporting nuclear warheads. Moreover, the US President underscored that the agreement did not stopped Iran from further financing terrorism and destabilizing the Middle East.