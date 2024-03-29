Romania to compete in inaugural season of European teqball competition

Romania, alongside seven other nations, will be competing in the inaugural season of the League of Nations European teqball - a combination of football and table tennis - competition for national teams to be organised by the European Teqball Confederation (CETEQ), April 6-7, in Belgium.

"The newly established European Teqball Confederation (CETEQ) has laid the foundations for the sport's first continental competition for national teams. The CETEQ Nations League 2024 comprises four stages, and eight countries have entered: Slovakia, Romania, Portugal, Poland, Hungary, France, Denmark and Belgium. As a main novelty, the CETEQ Nations League is the first competition in which the overall results of the country matter and not the individual results of the athletes. During the four stages, this year, each country will meet twice the other teams registered, in six events: men's / women's singles, men's / women's doubles, mix, and U19," the Romanian Teqball Federation reported on Friday.

The Romanian Teqball Federation said that the inaugural season of the CETEQ Nations League is scheduled for April 6-7 in Belgium, in Wavre, at the same time as the Belgian International Teqball Open.

The second stage will take place at the beginning of August in Warsaw, the third stage at the end of September in Paris, with the location of the last stage still to be determined.

Romania will play Poland, Hungary, Denmark and Portugal in the first stage, and at the end of the inaugural edition a European ranking will be drawn up, based on the points won in the four stages.

Romania's line-ups: men's singles - Apor Gyorgydeak, Arnold Szilagyi, Szabolcs Ilyes, Hunor Kristaly, Istvan Sagyebo, Zoltan Kiss and Sebastian Jecu; women's singles - Kinga Barabasi and Kriszta Lakatos; men's doubles - Apor Gyorgydeak (will pair with Hungarian Adam Blazsovics), Hunor Kristaly/Sebastian Jecu, Szabolcs Ilyes/Peter Gergely, Bence Bence/Mate Matyas; and mixed doubles Kinga Barabasi/Arnold Szilagyi and Kriszta Lakatos/Zoltan Kiss.