Romania will become the largest gas producer in Europe, once the Black Sea is exploited

Romania will become the largest gas producer in Europe, with the exploitation of gas from the Black Sea, and all these investments must be protected and there should be a predictable climate for investors, the Minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja, declared in a video message at the Euro-Atlantic Forum for Resilience, on Thursday.

"All these investments must be protected, they must be safe, and there should also be a predictable climate for investors. At the moment, we are working on the final draft of the offshore wind law, which will be presented to the Government for approval in the next two weeks and we hope that, by December, the Parliament will adopt this very important legislation that will give us the opportunity to start exploiting the colossal potential that Romania has in the field of offshore wind. The World Bank told us that we have about 75 gigawatts in wind potential offshore. At least some of this quantity we should try to exploit and use by 2030. Needless to say, for all this to happen, for all this investment to run its course, we have to make sure that the Black Sea on the Romanian side is safe. The Ministry of Energy will continue to be actively involved in these issues related to the protection of current and future investments, giving investors again this predictability, this confidence that they can invest in the Black Sea in a way to guarantee them the return of their investment," Burduja pointed out, agerpres reports.

The Romanian official said that the Black Sea region is important not only because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but also because of its energy potential.



The Euro-Atlantic Center for Resilience is organizing, on Thursday and Friday, at the Palace of the Parliament, the second edition of the "Euro-Atlantic Resilience Forum", in which Romanian officials, as well as foreign experts from excellence and expertise structures, of the European Union (EU) and NATO, are expected to participate.