Romanian Air Force aircraft conducts two wildfire fighting missions in North Macedonia

A Romanian Air Force C-27 J Spartan aircraft conducted on Saturday two missions in a region severely affected by wildfires in North Macedonia, located 100 km east of the capital Skopje, dropping 10,000 liters of water on the flames, the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) wrote on Facebook.

Two Romanian Air Force planes, a C-27 J Spartan configured for firefighting and a C-130 Hercules for logistical support, have been deployed to North Macedonia in support of the authorities of the country which has been ravaged by forest fires in the last days.

Participating in the mission are 15 troops of the National Defense Ministry - pilots, flying and auxiliary personnel - as well as an officer from DSU's Civil Protection Directorate General who ensures the liaison with the European Emergency Response Center (ERCC) and North Macedonia's civil protection authorities.DSU mentions that Romania's support to North Macedonia was offered in response to the Western Balkan state's request for international assistance, through the European Civil Protection Mechanism.