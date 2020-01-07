Romanian Defence Minister, US Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff discuss Romania-US strategic partnership

The Strategic Partnership between the USA and Romania, military cooperation at the bilateral level and as part of the North Atlantic Alliance, the developments of the security situation in the extended region of the Black Sea, but also the expansion of the military base at Mihail Kogalniceanu were the main subjects analyzed on Tuesday by the Minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, and the Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu, in the meeting with the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General John E. Hyten, a release of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) sent to AGERPRES informs.

Minister Ciuca emphasized the importance of cooperation as part of the bilateral Strategic Partnership, a fundamental pillar of Romania's security and defence. In the realm of military collaboration, the Minister of National Defence recalled the "constant support received from the United States European Command, support that had an important contribution in the process of transforming the Romanian Army into a modern structure, adapted to the new strategic realities."

During the same meeting, the Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Petrescu, discussed with General Hyten about the concrete ways of support for increasing operative capacity and the interoperability of forces, including the importance of cooperation between the two allied and partner armies in the current security context, through the conduct of some joint exercises and training activities, as well as about the possibilities to expand the military base at Mihail Kogalniceanu.

According to the source, the meeting of the three officials was part of a pre-planned visit of the American troops deployed outside the US territory.