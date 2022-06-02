Romanian-Iranian trade reaches 105.1 million USD in Q1 2022

The total volume of Romanian-Iranian trade was 105.1 million dollars on March 31, up 78% from Q 1 2022, according to a statement released by the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIB), Agerpres reports.

Romanian exports amounted to 83.4 million US dollars, up 71.5%, while imports amounted to 21.7 million, up 108.4%."After a year 2021 in which bilateral trade reported a volume more than five times higher than in 2020, of which exports almost seven times so, the growth trend continued into the first quarter of 2022," according to CCIB.On Thursday in the Miron Vlasto Hall of CCIB old headquarters, the organisation hosted a working meeting dedicated to the promotion of economic co-operation and trade with Iran to mark the visit to Romania of senior Iranian foreign affairs official Mohammad Habibollahzadeh.Participating in the event, also attended by Iran's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Romania Seyed Hossein Sadat Meidani, and commercial attaché with the Iranian Embassy Parvin Neginraz, were Romanian businessmen operating in the areas of energy, transport infrastructure, traffic management, information technology, metallurgy, tourism, equipment, and engineering.In the opening, CCIB Chairman Iuliu Stocklosa spoke about the economic potential of the city in a national context, and also about the CCIB activity, with emphasis on its foreign affairs strategy focused on promoting business opportunities outside the community.Habibollahzadeh voiced Iran's interest in developing economic relations and co-operation with Romania taking into account a good track record of Romanian-Iranian relationships, and presented the main strategic axes of Iran's economy.Amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, alternative transport routes for Iranian products exported to Europe was discussed, including by sea and later using the Romanian ports of Constanta, Braila, Galati, on the Danube to the countries in the central and western parts of Europe.