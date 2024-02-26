Romanian Union of Postal Workers protesting before Digitisation Ministry

The Romanian Union of Postal Workers (SLPR), affiliated to the National Trade Union Bloc (BNS), is organising, starting Monday, protest actions in front of the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitalisation.

The picketing of the ministry is scheduled to take place from 26 to 29 February 2024, from 11:30 to 14:00.

Last year, on October 9, postal workers started several protests that lasted until October 13, 2023.

The list of the unionists' grievances currently include the same issues as in the previous year, namely: the lack of a transparent, motivating and non-discriminatory salary system, which has led to the situation in the Romanian Post where 80% of the staff receive the minimum wage, regardless of position, education, responsibilities, professional experience.

Also, SLPR stresses that there is a huge risk that, with the increase of the minimum wage on economy, from January 1st 2024, Posta Romana ( Romanian National Postal Company) will enter into insolvency proceedings or will dismiss many thousands of employees.

Trade unionists also complain about the lack of coherent development and sustainability policies of the Romanian National Postal Company, the lack of transparency and predictability in the management act, as well as the lack of social dialogue at the level of Posta Romana.