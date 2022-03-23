Romanians can donate for Ukraine directly on Ghiseul.ro without registration

Romanians who want to support the civilian population affected by the war in Ukraine can donate online using Ghiseul.ro, without having to log in to the platform, the Romanian Digital Transformation Authority (ADR) reported on Wednesday, Agerpres reports.

"Starting today, Wednesday, March 23, Romanian citizens who want to support the civilian population affected by the war in Ukraine can do so by donating online, using Ghiseul.ro, without having to log in to the platform. With just a few clicks, those who want to help the refugees fleeing the armed conflict in Ukraine to Romania can contribute online to mitigating the effects of the war on the civilian population. There is a button 'Donatii pentru cetatenii Ucrainei' (Donations for the citizens of Ukraine) available on the main page of the platform www.ghiseul.ro, in the section 'Plata fara autentificare' (Payment without registration)."ADR head Octavian Oprea says that the amounts donated via the Ghiseul.ro platform will be collected by the General Emergency Management Inspectorate and used for providing humanitarian support and assistance to people seeking refuge from the armed conflict in UkraineFor other activities in support of the people affected by the conflict in Ukraine, you can access the portal "Impreuna ajutam mai mult' (Together we help more), managed by the Romanian government - https://www.gov.ro/ro/ucraina-impreuna-ajutam-mai-mult.Ghiseul.ro is the official online payment platform of the Romanian government administered by the Romanian Digital Transformation Authority and supported by the Association for Electronic Payments in Romania (APERO).