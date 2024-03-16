ROMATSA expects net profit of 3.744 million RON for 2024

The Autonomous Directorate "Romanian Air Traffic Services Administration - ROMATSA" has foreseen for this year a gross profit of 4.416 million RON and a net profit of 3.744 million RON, according to the project on the budget of revenues and expenses, published on the website of the Ministry of Transport, Agerpres reports.

The total revenues of the director are estimated at 1.6 billion RON, of which almost 1.593 billion RON are operating revenues. Revenues from regulated air navigation services are expected at 1.494 billion RON.

"Revenues from exploitation in the amount of 1,592,869.95 thousand RON, were estimated to increase by 6.24% compared to the preliminary level on 31.12.2023. Revenues from regulated air navigation services, in the amount of 1,493,857, 84 thousand RON, with a share of 93.78% in total operating revenues, were estimated to increase by 5.99% compared to the preliminary ones on 31.12.2023, as a result of the increase in traffic forecast for the year 2024," it is mentioned in the project.The total expenses foreseen in the project are 1.595 billion RON, of which 1.564 billion RON are operating expenses. Personnel expenses are set at 1.155 billion RON, the forecasted number of employees at the end of the year being 1,793.