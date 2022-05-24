Senate's Citu, Finnish PM Marin discuss need for total trade blockade against Russia

The need for tougher sanctions and a total trade blockade against Russia will help end the war sooner were the topics addressed by the Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, and the President of the Romanian Senate, Florin Citu, on a working visit to Helsinki.

"Romania supports the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO. A very good discussion with the Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin. We discussed the situation in Ukraine, the need for tougher sanctions and a total trade blockade against Russia. These will help end the war sooner. We need to make sure that Russia does not attack another state. We must make sure that the European Union becomes independent of Russia by all possible means. Moreover, the European Union's efforts should focus on Ukraine's reconstruction plan," Citu wrote on Facebook.

He emphasized at the meeting "the many opportunities for economic ties between Finland and Romania, especially in terms of technological innovation".

The Senate President is paying a working visit to Helsinki on Tuesday, where he has met with the President of the Finnish Parliament and representatives of the parliamentary party leadership, with the Prime Minister of this country, as well as with representatives of the Executive.AGERPRES