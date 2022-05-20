 
     
Slight decrease in the number of Ukrainians entering Romania in last 24 hours

refugiati

The number of Ukrainian citizens who entered Romania on Thursday decreased by 1.3% compared to the previous day, informs a press release of the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) sent on Friday to AGERPRES.

"On 19.05.2022, within 24 hours, at national level, 75,130 people entered Romania through the border crossings, out of whom 8,808 Ukrainian citizens (down by 1.3% compared to the previous day). 4,446 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania at the border with Ukraine (down by 11.7%), and 861 Ukrainian citizens entered on the border with the Republic of Moldova (down by 11.3%)," states IGPF.

Since the beginning of the Ukrainian crisis, on February 24, and until Wednesday, at 24:00, 976,951 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

According to the IGPF, starting with February 10 (pre-conflict period), 1,011,480 Ukrainians entered our country.AGERPRES

