Szeklerland autonomy bills rejected by Senate

The Senate rejected on Friday, in its capacity as legislative decision-making body, the three bills dealing with the envisaged autonomy of the Szeklerland initiated by deputies Kulcsár-Terza József-György and Zakarias Zoltán of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Agerpres reports.
The plenary meeting took place in a hybrid, physical and online format.The legislative proposal regarding the autonomy of the Szeklerland, and which received just eight votes in favor and 104 against, provides for the "autonomization of Covasna and Harghita counties and a part of Mures county, and their establishment as an autonomous region with legal personality, within of the Romanian state," also setting the boundaries of this territory.
The draft piece of legislation regarding the cultural autonomy of the Hungarian community in Romania proposes the establishment of a legal framework for the organized structures of autochthonous national minorities that have maintained close relations with the Romanian state, and regulates the terms for the establishment, at local and national level, of the structures of this authority, the governing bodies, the financial and patrimonial sources, as well as the state's competences and responsibilities under public law required for carrying out its activity in the interest of the national communities. This bill was rejected with 101 votes against and eight in its favor.
The third draft proposal - "Framework law on the cultural autonomy of national communities" - provides for the establishment of the legal basis for the cultural autonomy of national communities, respectively the setting up of specialized institutions for dealing with the affairs of a national minority that concern the preservation and development of national identity. This last legislative proposal on the Senate's Friday's agenda was defeated by a vote of 102 to eight.