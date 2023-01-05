 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Tennis: Victor Cornea, qualified for semifinals of the doubles event in Oeiras (challenger)

tenis

The pair composed of the Romanian tennis player Victor Cornea and the Czech Petr Nouza qualified for the semifinals of the doubles event of the challenger tournament in Oeiras (Portugal) with total prizes of 36,000 EUR, on Thursday, after defeating 6-3, 7-6 (0) Portuguese Joao Domingues/Pedro Sousa.

The number four seeds won after 70 minutes, in which they managed no less than 15 aces.

Cornea and Nouza secured a cheque for 670 EUR and 17 ATP points in doubles, going to play in the penultimate act against the number two favorites, the Germans Constantin Frantzen/Hendrik Jebens, Agerpres informs.

In another match in the quarters, the Romanian-Belgian couple Filip Jianu/Raphael Collignon was defeated 6-4, 6-3 by the French Jonathan Eysseric/Pierre-Hugues Herbert, the main seeds, in 65 minutes. The losers won 390 EUR and 9 ATP doubles points.

In singles, Jianu (21 years old, 304 ATP) will face Austrian Maximilian Neuchrist (31 years old, 274 ATP), number six, in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.