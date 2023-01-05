Tennis: Victor Cornea, qualified for semifinals of the doubles event in Oeiras (challenger)

The pair composed of the Romanian tennis player Victor Cornea and the Czech Petr Nouza qualified for the semifinals of the doubles event of the challenger tournament in Oeiras (Portugal) with total prizes of 36,000 EUR, on Thursday, after defeating 6-3, 7-6 (0) Portuguese Joao Domingues/Pedro Sousa.

The number four seeds won after 70 minutes, in which they managed no less than 15 aces.

Cornea and Nouza secured a cheque for 670 EUR and 17 ATP points in doubles, going to play in the penultimate act against the number two favorites, the Germans Constantin Frantzen/Hendrik Jebens, Agerpres informs.

In another match in the quarters, the Romanian-Belgian couple Filip Jianu/Raphael Collignon was defeated 6-4, 6-3 by the French Jonathan Eysseric/Pierre-Hugues Herbert, the main seeds, in 65 minutes. The losers won 390 EUR and 9 ATP doubles points.

In singles, Jianu (21 years old, 304 ATP) will face Austrian Maximilian Neuchrist (31 years old, 274 ATP), number six, in the quarterfinals on Friday.