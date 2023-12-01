Troops from NATO base in Cincu parade alongside Romanian servicemen in Brasov

Military personnel from the Ministries of National Defence and Interior paraded on Friday in the centre of Brasov, together with representatives of the NATO military base in Cincu.

"We are very honoured to be able to be in Brasov today for Romania's National Day, as we were in all the six cities where we were invited to participate in the ceremonies. We are extremely pleased to participate in this parade, as in Bucharest, to show our solidarity with the country that is our host. The Eagle mission in Cincu (...) is made of French, Belgian and Luxembourgish military forces and its main mission is to reinforce NATO's eastern flank. The military base in Cincu, which has existed for many years, provides us with a lot of warmth and allows us to train and be together with all the other NATO allies in Romania. All this activity of ours cannot be done without military and civilian support. (...) We are proud to participate in the national celebration of the Romanians and we hope that we have lived up to your expectations," Lt. Col. Maxime, deputy commander of the NATO Eagle military base in Cincu, told AGERPRES.

At present, there are 1,400 troops under French command in Cincu, 1,000 of whom are in the intervention category and the rest to support the presence and operations. As for the "town" that hosts them, the source said that the works are not ready, although "they are well advanced."

"But we can assure you that all the combat units are ready to intervene in case of need," said the deputy commander of the NATO military base in Cincu.

During the event in Brasov, two instructors from the Special Operations Forces Training School performed a parachute jump to the applause of those present.

After the military ceremony, an event organised by the Union of the Youth of Scheii Brasovului and Brasovul Vechi took place in Unirii Square, where local officials laid wreaths at the statue of the Unknown Soldier.

The 1 December celebration will end in the evening with the traditional torchlight retreat of the mountain hunters from the 2nd "Sarmisegetusa" Brigade.

