Truck loaded with over 19 tonnes of waste from Poland stopped from entering Romania

On Tuesday, authorities with the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point (PTF) stooped from entering the country a truck loaded with 19,720 kilograms of waste brought from Poland, which was to be unloaded at an economic agent in Prahova county, the load being returned to the sender because the legal conditions to enter Romania's soil were not met, told Agerpres.

According to the Arad Environmental Guard, the truck was checked by the commissioners of the institution and the border policemen, and it was established that the load consisted of copper, bronze and brass waste.

The recipient of the load, a company from Prahova county, does not own the waste recovery facilities, so the truck was not allowed to enter Romania, the driver being forced to return to the sender in Poland.

