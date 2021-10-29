Two migrants caught at Giurgiu border crossing point with device measuring carbon dioxide

A 17-year-old minor and a 37-year-old man, Syrian citizens, were discovered at the Giurgiu border crossing point while trying to enter Romania hidden in a truck loaded with mineral wool that was brought from Turkey to Bucharest, after the police found that there was a high carbon dioxide concentration in the trailer, reads a press release issued on Friday by the Territorial Inspectorate of the Border Police Giurgiu, agerpres reports.

The investigation established that the persons hidden in the truck were Syrian citizens, a 17-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man.

The two told police that they got into the vehicle while on Turkish soil, without the driver being aware of it. The Syrian citizens said they intended to go to Norway.The border policemen proceeded to interrupt the journey of the hidden persons, and, according to the Romanian-Bulgarian protocol, the two were taken over by the Bulgarian authorities, in order to continue the investigations and order the necessary legal measures.