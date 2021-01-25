 
     
Unemployment rate slowly rises in December, to 3.38%

Agerpres
someri somaj

The unemployment rate, at a national level was, at the end of December 2020, of 3.38%, more than the previous month by 0.06 percentage points and by 0.41 percentage points over the similar period of 2019, according to the National Unemployment Agency (ANOFM), through a press release sent on Monday to AGERPRES.

The total number of unemployed people at the end of December 2020 was of 296,051 people, higher by 5,375 people from the one registered at the end of the previous month.

Most unemployed people were between 40-49 years (79,998), followed by the 50-55 age category (57,389), at the opposite end there were people between 25-29 years (15,157).

