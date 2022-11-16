US Embassy wants to continue collaboration with Brasov regarding ecological initiatives, says Shane Dixon

The head of the US diplomatic mission in Bucharest, Shane Dixon, had a meeting with the executive of the Brasov City Hall on Wednesday, in which they discussed the effort to welcome Ukrainian refugees to the city, drawing investors and the initiatives on the transformation of Brasov into a "green city".

I had an excellent meeting (...) with the mayor of Brasov and I look forward to continuing our relationship, collaborating on ecological initiatives. It is one of the concerns of the United States government, which acts for energy independence, especially renewable energy. So I look forward to continuing this relationship here, in Brasov, as the city becomes - and focuses on becoming - the green capital of Romania. We also talked about the refugees and about the impressive efforts made here in Brasov for their education, providing food, providing shelter and bringing them back to the community, and in all aspects, especially for children and education. So, I look forward to continuing this with the leadership here in Brasov, as well as foreign investments, because we see that the development of foreign investments is desired here in Brasov. We also have departments in the embassy that could help with that, Shane Dixon said, Agerpres informs.

He emphasized, at the same time, that the US embassy has a close cooperation with the administration in Brasov and that it is looking forward to continuing it.

Also, the American diplomat stated that the municipality can benefit from the support of American experts both in terms of transforming Brasov into a "green" city, and in using their experience in tourism, especially in winter.

For his part, the mayor of Brasov, Allen Coliban, presented the investbrasov.org platform, where American investors can find information about the opportunities here.

The representatives of the US Embassy also had meetings with representatives of NGOs and with American students of Transilvania University, who benefit from study programs, informed the Brasov City Hall.