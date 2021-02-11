Vaccination campaign/38,454 persons immunised in the past 24 hours

The National Committee for Vaccination against COVID (CNCAV) informs that, in the past 24 hours, 38,454 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 35,133 doses of Pfizer and 3,321 doses of Moderna, according to the data made available by INSP (The Public Health Inspectorate) through the application of the National Electronic Vaccination Registry.

Of these, 464 people received the first dose of Pfizer vaccine, and 34,669 - the booster, while 3,321 people were immunized with the first dose of Moderna vaccine.

To date, according to CNCAV, 961,652 doses of Pfizer vaccine have been administered (as of December 27, 2020) and 47,769 doses of Moderna vaccine (Moderna vaccine has been administered since February 4, 2021), for a total of 1,009,421 doses of anti-COVID vaccine.In the past 24 hours, 113 general side effects have been reported.Since the beginning of the immunisation process, there have been 2,635 adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine and 50 to Moderna.