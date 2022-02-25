Veterinary Authority issues temporary derogation from observance of rules for pets coming from Ukraine

Romania will grant a temporary derogation from the observance of certain rules for the entry of pets from Ukraine on the national territory, informs the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA), in a press release sent on Friday to AGERPRES.

"Due to the exceptional conditions created by the situation in Ukraine, in order to avoid possible difficulties with refugees coming from this country with pets, we inform you that in accordance with Article 32 of the EU Regulation No. 576/2013 on the derogation from rules provided for the non-commercial movement of pets, Romania authorizes the non-commercial movement of pets on its territory (...)," the institution states.

According to the same source, the authorities allow to enter Romania animals that meet the conditions for entering the European Union (identified, vaccinated, with/or without the antibody titres), those that are not properly identified with a microchip/tattoo, while, in the event that the animals not vaccinated against rabies or in the case of which the vaccination is no longer valid, the responsible person will fill in the Pet Location Form, which can be downloaded from the ANSVSA website, Agerpres.ro informs.

The owner of the animal will be able to complete all the formalities and procedures after entering Romania.

In order to facilitate the access of Ukrainian refugees with pets, ANSVSA issued instructions in the territory and at the border crossing points.