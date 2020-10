At a plenary sitting on Tuesday, the Chamber of Deputies voted 202 to 12 to strip MP Nicolae Banicioiu of immunity, according to AGERPRES.

The National Anti-Corruption Agency (DNA) has requested a criminal investigation of Banicioiu for influence peddling and repeat bribe taking while health minister.

The Judiciary Committee of the Chamber of Deputies gave its opinion for lifting the immunity of Banicioiu.

The MPs voted in person.