Countries, areas' high epidemiological risk map updated by National Committee for Emergency Situations

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated the list of countries and areas with high epidemiological risk on Thursday evening, with people arriving in Romania from those regions going into quarantine.

According to the Annex to Decision 43 of the CNSU, the updated list of countries and areas of high epidemiological risk is as follows: Aruba, Sint Maarten, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands, Peru, Maldives, Bahrain, Colombia, Panama, Brazil, Puerto Rico, Guam, Israel, Bahamas, Argentina, Kuwait, Suriname, Costa Rica, United States of America, Faroe Islands, Bolivia, Spain (regions: Aragon, Cataluna, Navarra, Comunidad de Madrid, Balearic Islands, Basque Country, Cantabria, Castilla La Mancha, Castilla y León, La Rioja), Republic of Moldova, Qatar, Iraq, Belize, Kosovo, Chile, Palestine, Malta, Cape Verde, Andorra, Montenegro, Namibia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Dominican Republic, Luxembourg, Gibraltar, Paraguay.