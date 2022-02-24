Defence Minister: We have established counties bordering Ukraine where we will have refugee reception points

The Minister of Defence, Vasile Dincu, announced on Thursday that reception points had been established for refugees in counties bordering Ukraine, adding that for the time being no "significant flow" had been noticed.

"For the beginning, we have established six or seven border counties where we will have refugee reception points. We have all the materials ready for this, we have activated these points," Dincu told Digi 24.

He stressed that the Romanian authorities are ready at the border. "We have activated refugee reception centers. We do not see a significant flow in this area so far, but we are ready at the border," he said.

Vasile Dincu gave assurances that there are no signs of a possible conflict in Romania, Agerpres.ro.

"We are in a state of vigilance, we have not changed the state of alert from this point of view. (...) At this moment we do not have the signs of a possible conflict on the Romanian territory," the Minister of Defence said.