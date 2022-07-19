Drinking water distribution network increases by 2.6% in 2021, natural gas distribution network - by 4.3%

The length of the drinking water distribution network was, last year, 90,352.4 km, by 2.6% higher than in 2020, and that of the natural gas distribution network was 45,444.9 km, up 4.3%, according to data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Compared to 2020, the length of sewer pipes in 2021 was 43,964.1 km, an increase by 4.3%.

INS data show that, on December 31, 2021, the length of the drinking water distribution network was 90,352.4 km, 2,287.3 km higher in the country as a whole, compared to the situation at the end of 2020. The drinking water quantity distributed to consumers nationwide was 797.885 million cubic meters at the end of last year, 7.905 million cubic meters more than in 2020. Of this amount, the drinking water distributed for domestic use was 606.096 million cubic meters, representing 76.0% of the total.

The proportion of drinking water distributed to consumers who installed water meters in the total distributed was 94.7%, the difference in the amount of drinking water distributed being recorded in the "flat rate" system.

In 2021, the activity of wastewater evacuation from households and economic and social units took place in 314 municipalities and cities and in 1,136 communes. The total length of the sewerage network at the end of 2021 was 43,964.1 km, of which 26,895.9 km in municipalities and cities.

Compared to the previous year, in 2021, the length of the sewerage network expanded by 1,795.8 km (respectively by 331.6 km in urban areas and by 1464.2 km in rural areas).

Regarding the natural gas distribution, at the end of 2021, the total length of the natural gas distribution pipelines was 45,444.9 km, of which 24,794.6 km in municipalities and cities.

During 2021, natural gas was distributed in 969 localities, of which 248 in municipalities and cities. Compared to the previous year, in 2021, the length of natural gas distribution pipelines expanded by 1,881.5 km.

The volume of natural gas distributed at the end of 2021 was 9.58 billion cubic meters, 841.4 million cubic meters more than the previous year. Of the total volume of natural gas distributed in 2021, 3.763 billion cubic meters were destined for domestic consumption, representing 39.3% of the total volume of natural gas distributed.

Of the total volume of gas distributed, 87.3% were distributed in urban areas.

The thermal energy distributed in 2021 was 7.311 million Gcal (by 83,694 Gcal more than in 2020), of which for the population 6.015 million Gcal (by 19,174 Gcal less than in 2020).

Thermal energy was distributed in 69 localities in Romania.

At the end of 2021, the urban area registered 474,849 ha, with 2,518 ha more than in 2020.

In the area of municipalities and cities, the surface of green spaces in the form of parks, public gardens, playgrounds for children, grounds of sports facilities and facilities was at the end of 2021 of 31,319 ha. AGERPRES.