Ex-PM Ciolos: I intend to run in the elections for European Parliament; regardless, my priority remains Romania

Former Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos on Tuesday wrote on his Facebook page that he intended to run in the elections for the European Parliament, adding at the same time that "wherever and whenever" he would candidate, his priority remains Romania. "Today, in an interview, in answering a question, I said that I intended to run in the elections for the European Parliament. I want this to be clear; wherever and whenever I would candidate, my priority remains Romania and the situation here. I want to contribute to the improvement of the situation here and this is the reason why I want to go into politics," Ciolos wrote on the social network.

He also spoke about the "electoral confrontation" issue and brought to mind that he was accused of trying to avoid this aspect. "On the other hand, I have been accused many times of not having enough courage to enter an electoral confrontation. Therefore, I decided to run in the first elections where the party we want to create will have candidates," said Ciolos.

And the first elections are the European ones. "In the past, the European Parliament was a refuge for all kinds of relatives and relations of the party heads and barons. And this is why we matter so little at European level. We must be a force in Europe. We need very good people to represent us in Brussels. The reform of the Romanian political class must happen everywhere and the first step that we can make is Brussels," he pointed out. Ciolos also spoke about the national elections. "However, the most important elections will be the local and parliamentary elections of 2020. Then we can transform Romania," he appreciated. The former Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos on Friday announced that the papers have already been submitted for the establishment of the "Romania Together Movement" party.

Agerpres.