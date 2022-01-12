Gov't approves establishment of National Agency for Community Programs in Education, Vocational Training

The Government approved the establishment of the National Agency for Community Programs in the field of Education and Vocational Training, a specialized body that will deal with the implementation of Erasmus Plus programs, the Government's spokesman Dan Carbunaru announced on Wednesday.

According to him, the agency will function at national level as a delegated body of the European Commission for the implementation of Erasmus Plus programs, essential for the exchange of experience and for the training of young people at European level.

"For 2021-2027, the Erasmus Plus program will have a double budget compared to the previous period, with the agency having a maximum of 86 positions, the activity of the agency being based on the financing agreements related to the Erasmus Plus programs, the European Solidarity Corps and eTwining actions, concluded between the European Commission and the Agency," stated Dan Carbunaru in a press conference held at Victoria Palace.

At European level, 205,000 schools are connected to the eTwining platform.

"Romania, in turn, has 2,000 connected schools, and this connection will expand," Carbunaru added, Agerpres informs.