Medical donations from Hungary, taken over by representatives of Bihor county hospitals

Representatives of five hospitals in Bihor County received, on Friday morning, ventilation equipment and non-invasive masks from donations made by the Hungarian Government to hospitals in Transylvania, following on Friday to also receive the packages with the Favipiravir medicine, which needs to be transported under special conditions, agerpres reports.

UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania) MP Szabo Odon, who organized the action in Bihor, said that two trucks with equipment entered the country, on Thursday evening, one of which left for Transylvania. The other truck arrived in the yard of the Caritas Catolica Oradea Association, where, starting with 8.00 am, the donations were handed over and received.

"In total, 40 oxygen fans, 1,650 non-invasive masks and 3,000 boxes of Favipiravir have arrived in Romania today. 50 tablets in each box. From here, from Oradea, they will be distributed to the northwest area, to the hospitals in Bihor, Salaj, Satu Mare and part of Cluj. For the hospitals in the Bihor county, they will be distributed to the Municipal Hospital in Oradea, those in Marghita, Alesd, Beius and Salonta," said Szabo Odon.The hospitals in Oradea and Marghita received two ventilation devices, 50 masks and one hundred boxes of Favipiravir. The other three hospitals received one ventilator, 30 masks and 50 boxes of Favipiravir.The total financial value of the Hungarian donation amounts, according to the Deputy, to two million euros, a ventilation device costing approximately 35,000 euros."I would also like to thank the Hungarian Government for this help, which is continuous during this period, when the pressure on our health system is very high. You know very well that we already have patients who have been transported to Debrecen and Szeged," said the UDMR deputy.