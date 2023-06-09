Romanian gov't, Nuclearelectrica sign support agreement on units 3, 4 of Cernavoda plant project.

A support agreement regarding units 3 and 4 of the Cernavoda nuclear power plant (NPP) between the government of Romania and Nuclearelectrica was signed on Friday, with the document providing for effective ways of co-operation, commitments and obligations on the part of the government to secure the necessary funding measures for the project, the implementation and adoption of support measures, including legislative measures, according to Energy Minister Virgil Popescu, told Agerpres.

"The Prime Minister of Romania Nicolae Ionel Ciuca signed today a 'support agreement' regarding the Cernavoda CNE units 3 and 4 project between the Government of Romania and Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica SA. The document was also signed by me, as the energy minister, Minister of Finance Adrian Caciu, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Sorin Grindeanu, Secretary General of the Government Marian Neacsu and by the Cernavoda CNE CEO Cosmin Ghita. The agreement provides for effective ways of co-operation, commitments and obligations on the part of the government to secure the necessary funding measures for the project, the implementation and adoption of support measures, including legislative measures," Popescu wrote in a social media post.

According to him, the Romanian government through the Ministry of Finance will take the necessary steps to fund the project including but not limited to providing state guarantees to the project's financiers.

The Romanian government through the Ministry of Energy is responsible for implementing the "Contract for Difference" (CfD) support mechanism by creating the appropriate institutional architecture.

"The Ministry of Energy, responsible for the Modernisation Fund, supports the inclusion of nuclear energy in the key investment programmes and secures the necessary support for the use of the MF for the development, construction and commissioning of the units 3 and 4 of the Cernavoda NPP."

The Romanian government through the Ministry of European Investment and Projects, together with the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Finance, will constantly analyse non-reimbursable European funds for funding opportunities and take the necessary steps to facilitate their use, with priority, to finance the project at any stage of implementation.