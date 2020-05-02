Acting Senate chair Cazanciuc asks for ForMin's Aurescu's hearing in Parliament's select committees

The Acting president of the Senate, Robert Cazanciuc, proposes the hearing of Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu in the Joint Committees on Foreign Policy, European Affairs and Parliament's work in connection with the measures taken by the Government to protect Romanian workers abroad during the pandemic.

Cazanciuc also wrote on Facebook on Friday that the solidarity of Romanian workers working abroad must become a reality, and the Romanian state should negotiate, through agreements with other countries, better conditions for those who choose to work abroad.

"On 1 May 2020, Solidarity, as it was originally known in Romania the holidays of workers, must urgently become a reality for the thousands of Romanian workers on planes and headed to work the fields where the working day means 12 hours a day, seven days a week, as happened two centuries ago, when they were abandoned by the country of origin and exploited by the 'adoptive country'," Cazanciuc wrote Friday on his Facebook page.

According to Cazanciuc, the Romanian diplomats must verify what the media present as "the sufferings of Romanian workers".