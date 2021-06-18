CNAS: Proposal to cap potential increase in number of beds contracted by insurance companies with private hospitals

The representatives of the National Health Insurance House (CNAS) state that, in the context of introducing the personal contribution of patients opting for inpatient medical services provided in private health units in contractual relations with insurance companies, "in order to ensure priority access" of patients to hospitalization services in the public system, it was proposed to "cap the potential increase" in the number of beds contracted by insurance companies with private hospitals.

Thus, CNAS informs in a press release, the number of beds contracted in private hospitals until December 31, 2022 cannot increase more than 10% compared to the number of beds already contracted privately, until December 31, 2020.

"A territorial and national analysis shows that the annual percentage increase in the number of beds contracted in private hospitals was about 5%, resulting in an average of 10% for a period of two years. The number of beds contracted in hospitals represents approximately 5% of the total, and following the application of this ceiling, on December 31, 2022, it cannot exceed approximately 5.5% of the total beds contracted at national level. The 10% cap is not a target but limitation of a potential increase in the number of beds in private hospitals, which has the role of ensuring the priority access of patients to hospitalization services without the payment of personal contribution", the release reads.