Ghinea: We have worked extremely well with EIB to outline financial instruments under PNRR

The Ministry of European Investment and Projects (MIPE) has worked together very well with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to outline the financial instruments included in Romania's National Recovery and Resilience plan (PNRR), said the MIPE head Cristian Ghinea, emphasising that it is very interested in these mechanisms continuing in operational programmes as well.

Ghinea met on Thursday, July 15, a a delegation of the Group of the European Investment Bank led by Christian Kettel-Thomsen, Vice President.

The main subject of the discussions was co-operation with the EIB Group for the programmes related to cohesion policy 2021 - 2027 and PNRR, as the memorandum of understanding that defines the framework for collaboration is nearing completion.At the meeting, details were discussed about Romania's funding needs in the context of the programmes that will start, including sector-specific issues, such as energy, transport, andtaxation.