HealthMin Voiculescu: We can only win the war by vaccination

The COVID vaccine is safe, efficient, and represents "the only chance" to return to normalcy, Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu said on Friday during an online event organized by the Romanian College of Physicians.

"We can only win the war by vaccination. I think this was quite obvious for everyone ever since the start of this pandemic and it's becoming increasingly clearer with the new challenges we see every day. (...) For us to return to normal, the vaccine is our only solution. (...) We will try in the next period to continue to communicate as openly as possible, with empathy, we are trying to always show the truth, and the truth is that vaccination is safe, efficient and life-saving. (...) We are building a team to fight misinformation, we will respond in real time to any false information and we will send out clear and simple information that shows the truth, and the truth is that, as I said, vaccination is safe and efficient and is our only chance to return to normalcy," said Voiculescu.

According to the Health Minister, the platform for booking appointments for the second vaccination stage will be greatly improved and much easier to use.

He added that according to estimates, roughly 1.3 million Romanians will have received the jab by early April.

"To be completely honest, we have to say that we have a limited stock of vaccines and the number of new vaccine recipients will decrease because we will have to inoculate those from stage one with the repeat dose," the Health Minister explained.