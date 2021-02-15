PM Citu: We need to reanalyze salary law

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Monday said that a reanalysis of the salary law is needed, so that bonuses be related to performance, according to AGERPRES.

"I still think that we need to reanalyze the salary law in Romania. The bonuses represent, out of those 109 billion lei, almost 26 billion, which means that we use almost 25pct of the salary envelope to pay for these bonuses annually. What I want, in exchange, is to have these bonuses and pay granted depending on performance. As I said many times already spending on salaries doubled in the past two years, from 56 billion to 109 billion lei. And I don't think performance doubled in the public sector. From now on, I would like to maintain a direct, clear, transparent line with the citizens, for the Romanians who pay taxes, who work from morning till evening to pay their taxes, so that to have a direct connection between the actual performance of the respective public sector and public sector incomes, and we are going to do it this year," Citu said, at Parliament, before the meeting of the PNL (National Liberal Party) Executive Bureau.

He said a political decision had been made so that bonuses and the food allowance would not be included in the ordinance that includes several structural measures to support this year's budget. The PM said the ordinance will be completed on Tuesday.

"It was a political decision that the bonuses and the food allowance should not be included in the ordinance that will take those measures to support the budget in 2021. (...) It is a political decision, if these modifications are included [related to the food allowance - editor's note] and we will see if they are accepted or not," said Citu.