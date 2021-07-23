Slovenian ambassador, Brasov mayor discuss steps supporting Brasov's bid for Green Capital of Romania

Traffic restrictions in downtown Ljubljana were key to the city's selection as 2016 Green Capital of Europe, Slovenian ambassador in Bucharest Lea Stancic told today the Brasov authorities, who want their city to become the Green Capital of Romania.

According to the Slovenian diplomat, the plan set in place by the mayor of Ljubljana can be implemented gradually by any city, provided that the administration takes responsibility for this decision, agerpres.ro confirms.

At the meeting with Mr. mayor Allen Coliban, which I expressly requested - and I am very happy that he found time for it - we discussed our future cooperation. We also discussed the project he is implementing in Brasov, especially mobility, green and waste management which are subjects very close to the heart of each Slovenian, because we are truly in the top of the countries taking a high interest in environmental issues, and I see that Mr. mayor is on the same page, said Lea Stancic, according to a briefing sent by the Brasov City Hall.

The ambassador said that the envisaged twinning between a city in Slovenia and Brasov was also approached during the talks.

We found many common points between Brasov's goals and aspiration to become the Green Capital of Romania and Slovenian capital Ljubljana having been the Green Capital of Europe. We have a similar size, 300 thousand inhabitants, we have a beautiful historic center, we have mobility oriented towards new trends - that of increasing pedestrian spaces and creating cycling infrastructure. Starting from all these points, we discussed future projects, about the possible participation in the Green Cities Forum, an event Brasov hosts in September, and about the possibility or timeliness of twinning Brasov with Slovenian cities. These were the first elements that lay the foundation for future joint projects, Brasov mayor Allen Coliban said, according to the cited briefing.

Ambassador Lea Stancic was on a visit to Brasov County, where she met with county and local authorities, as well as with representatives of Romanian-Slovenian joint-ventures, including Unior-Tepid and Perutnina Romania.