HealthMin Tataru: Return to pre-COVID-19 life possible towards summer's end, with certain new habits

Health Minister, Nelu Tataru, stated on Tuesday evening, at public broadcaster TVR1, that a "complete" return to life before the pandemic is possible towards the end of summer, "but with certain new habits we've learnt".

"The sports competitions are starting, at the beginning without spectators, we can expand them (...) At this moment we have open-air concerts, up to 500 people with distancing, we can expand that number. Open air swimming pools, we can think about. But all these things are in the context of our epidemiological development. We are only at the start of the second relaxation period, the evaluation, at least a week on, can allow us to put a date for future relaxation measures or what those are," Tataru explained.

In what regards the perspectives for this autumn, he mentioned that a cohabitation with the virus is also taken into account, "maybe at a very low level, with very little community transmission."

"We are still collecting this data and the seroprevalence study will give us an answer. We are managing, in the summer, also a cohabitation with the virus, maybe at a very low level, with very little community transmission. As long as the percentage of the population that is immunized is small, we are thinking of a second episode, maybe more severe. (...) We must think of our degree of immunization, community transmission and the inflow of Romanian or foreign citizens that come to Romania from certain hotspots," the Health Minister showed.