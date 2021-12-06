INS: Air passenger transportation up 30.8pct January through September, 2021

Air passenger transportation increased by 30.8pct in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same period last year, from 6.11 million passengers to 7.992 million passengers, according to centralized data by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The largest shares in terms of passenger transportation were held by the Henri Coanda-Bucharest airports, with 2.47 million passengers boarded and 2.409 million passengers disembarked, the Avram Iancu-Cluj-Napoca airport, with 542,700 passengers boarded and 528,200 passengers disembarked, the Iasi International Airport, with 234,500 passengers boarded and 224,900 disembarked, agerpres reports.

In international passenger transportation, the first ten airports of origin (where the passengers disembarked in Romania come from), established by the number of passengers on regular flights, are: London Luton - 281,353 passengers, Milan-Bergamo - 150,908 passengers, Madrid-Barajas- 123,125, Rome-Ciampino- 103,716, Frankfurt-Main - 100,626, Istanbul International - 95,792 passengers, Amsterdam-Schipol - 94,848, Barcelona - 87,780, Dortmund -84,337 and Vienna- 81,328 passengers.In terms of boarding, most regular passengers boarded for London-Luton (290,776 passengers), Milan-Bergamo (153,795 passengers), Madrid-Barajas (121,727), Amsterdam-Schipol (108,838), Rome- Ciampino (108,255), Frankfurt-Main (98,100 passengers), Istanbul International (97,937), Barcelona (89,671), Dortmund (88,272), Vienna (85,506 passengers).The main countries (after the airport of origin) where the passengers of the regular flights landed in Romania arrived from were Italy - 578,357 passengers, United Kingdom - 504,605 passengers, Germany - 405,566 passengers, Spain - 360,642 passengers, France - 197,342 passengers, Greece - 148,000 passengers, Turkey - 143,977 passengers, the Netherlands - 120,813 passengers, Belgium - 93,201.By country of destination, most regular passengers boarded for Italy (588,280 passengers), the United Kingdom (518,049 passengers), Germany (421,196), Spain (364,650 passengers), France (210,928), Greece (151,196), Turkey (144,006), the Netherlands (142,022), Belgium (100,196 passengers).In domestic traffic, the activity of the main Romanian airports is as follows: Henri Coanda-Bucharest made up 49.5pct of the total number of passengers boarded, Avram Iancu-Cluj-Napoca 16.4pct and Traian Vuia-Timisoara 13.9pct.