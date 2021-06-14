PNL's Orban: We support election of mayors in two rounds; election year 2024 is still far

The Liberals support the election of mayors in two rounds, but there is still a lot of time left until election-year 2024, PNL President Ludovic Orban said on Monday.

"I remind you that the Government I led was dismissed by a motion of censure, because we wanted to have mayors elected in two rounds. Obviously we support this, but we are still far from the election year 2024 to discuss this right now. We will certainly decide this at the coalition and we will establish what to do," Orban said at the Parliament Palace.

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, co-chair of USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party), expressed dissatisfaction that the June 27 partial elections are taking place in a single ballot, noting that he will propose a timetable for the coalition to implement electoral reform.

He specified that, during the meeting of the National Bureau of USR PLUS on Monday, the topic of the Electoral Code was approached.

"We have mayoral elections again in a few days. Again, in one round. It is very clear that the promise that the governing programme and the one made by USR PLUS and the coalition did not materialize. And we do not have elections in two rounds. I will propose, I will discuss at the coalition a clear timetable on this topic as well. The electoral code commission must become a reality," Barna said in a statement held at the Parliament Palace.