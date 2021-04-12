Protest rally of National Sports and Youth Union on Wednesday

The National Sports and Youth Union (SNST) announced on Monday in a press release posted on the official website, a new protest rally against the current leadership of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, this time in front of the Romanian Government's seat.

The protest, scheduled for Wednesday, April 14, at 11:00, is the second of the SNST since the beginning of this month after the one on April 6 held in front of the seat of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, agerpres.ro confirms.

The main demands of the protesters are: suspension of social dialogue; lack of transparency on decentralization; job uncertainty; wage inequities; the non-existence of some criteria in the granting of budgets to subordinates / national sports federations, as well as of the prize money of athletes, coaches and technical teams; blocking of vacancies, MTS being the only ministry that does not put the positions up for competition, although in the public sector the employment bans were lifted.