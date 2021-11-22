Sudanese Vice-president, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, ran the negotiations to reinstate Abdalla Hamdok as Prime Minister

Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, Vice-president of Sudan, ran the negotiations to reinstate Abdalla Hamdok as Prime Minister. President Burhan expressed his gratitude towards Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo and his brother, Major General Abdulrahim Hamdan Dagallo, for their active involvement in the negotiations, stating that without their leadership and their active involvement there would be no agreement.

Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo wrote on Twitter: ”We are ready to work together hand-in-hand with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his team to realize the people’s aspirations for freedom, peace, justice and a life of prosperity. An agreement has been signed ensuring that Sudan continues on the path of democracy and the people’s will”.

Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo adressed a message to international partners of Sudan.

”I would like to reaffirm to our partners around the world that we remain committed to the principles of the December revolution. The corrective action taken in October was absolutely necessary to ensure that we remain on this path. We call upon our partners in the international community to continue supporting Sudan in our democratic transformation, as we prepare to hold elections at the end of the transitional period”, wrote Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo on Twitter.

Statements of the Sudanese Vice-president are made in the context of reinstatement of Abdalla Hamdok as Prime Minister of Sudan and signing an agreement ensuring that Sudan continues on the path of democracy and the people’s will.