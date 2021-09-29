30 migrants caught hidden in trucks or walking towards Hungarian border

The Arad border police caught 30 migrants from Bangladesh, Turkey and Afghanistan trying to cross the border illegally into Hungary, hiding in trucks with goods or walking, agerpres reports.Most of the migrants were caught at the Nadlac II and Nadlac I border crossing points, the Arad Border Police informed on Wednesday.
At Nadlac II, 12 migrants from Afghanistan and Turkey were found in two trucks driven by Turkish drivers carrying various mineral wool goods and products to Germany and Poland.
Also in Nadlac I, border guards carried out a thorough check on a TIR truck driven by a Bulgarian, which was loaded with paper for a Swiss company. Five migrants from Afghanistan were found in the trailer.
In the locality of Peregu Mare, the border policemen noticed 13 people walking.
"Because they did not justify their presence in the area, they were taken to the headquarters of the checkpoint. Following the investigation, it was established that they are citizens of Bangladesh," the Border Police said.
In all cases, border guards are conducting investigations.