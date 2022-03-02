Wizz Air supports Ukrainian refugees with 100,000 free tickets for flight to continental Europe

Wizz Air announces it would support Ukrainian refugees, offering 100,000 free tickets for all flights to continental Europe, taking off from the countries around Ukraine (Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania), according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

Moreover, Wizz Air understands that many refugees have already started migrating and might be blocked in other locations. The airline will also offer an aid tariff worth 29,99 euro for all other flights (except to the UAE, Iceland and the Canary Islands, where the special rate is 69,99 euro).

The 100,000 free seats and the aid rate will be available all through the month of March. Passengers must supply the Ukrainian passport/ID number at the moment of booking and present the Ukrainian passport/ID upon check-in, Agerpres.ro informs.

The indicated number of tickets (100,000) at the price of zero euro is applied until the availability limit for selected flights with departure in March 2022. A cabin luggage is included (maximum 40x30x20 cm). A troller bag and each checked in luggage piece are subject to additional fees. The price is applied only to bookings made on https://wizzair.com/#/rescue.